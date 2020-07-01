Transcript for 1 American killed, 2 injured in attack while driving in Mexico

Mexican authorities hunting for the gunman who killed a thirteen year old American near the Texas border happen on a highway considered. A drug cartel battleground the victim was and one of two vehicles for the Oklahoma plates. Heading to the US Saturday when it as you can cut them off through the team's relatives were wounded suspect's escape and another vehicle.

