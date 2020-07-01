1 American killed, 2 injured in attack while driving in Mexico

News of the death comes after the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas province, issued a series of security alerts last Thursday and Friday because of violence in the area.
Mexican authorities hunting for the gunman who killed a thirteen year old American near the Texas border happen on a highway considered. A drug cartel battleground the victim was and one of two vehicles for the Oklahoma plates. Heading to the US Saturday when it as you can cut them off through the team's relatives were wounded suspect's escape and another vehicle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

