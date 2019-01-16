Transcript for American killed in Nairobi wanted 'to help people'

He was a topic worked very hard and played very hard and he was stay with you up all the lied and talk to you and help you through years through your problems Joseph and Sarah spindler say their son Jason spent his life helping other people. They learned of the Nairobi terror attack on the news they immediately tried reaching their son Jason who is stationed there for work. They didn't have his phone. Because it was broken so they left it in the office so that we can get ahold of them so they were searching hours went by then the phone rang. The American Embassy here in the Colton for me that he had been identified. Use it more. This was not Jason's first brush with terrorism on 9/11 Jason worked in building seven of the World Trade Center he arrived late to work that date emerging from the subway as the first tower fell. Did he wouldn't back to help out. And building seven fell. And he was all covered in. The death. In the years that followed Jason decided to join the peace corps he was stationed in Peru and helped farmers develop a coop that allow them to sell to larger markets to benefit from the fruit of their own labor. After that he went to law school and began a company called I Def that brought technology to developing countries for the last three years spend their lives in Nairobi. Where his parents say it seemed everyone knew him. Everywhere a wet heat we bumped into people and use like a low. Decent it's a good guy yen so glad you had him. On Wednesday Jason left his office then walked to a nearby hotel compound. And he was in the cafe through the last few hours his parents have been getting calls from so many people who called Jason a friend and old the world for her for people. And made it even ones in here. Touch them. To such an extent that helped changed their lives.

