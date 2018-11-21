Transcript for American killed by tribesman knew island was off limits

Remote island just off of India knew he was in a place that was off limits John Allen child took a kayak to north sentinel island in the Adam and see. This is in the Mary LB Indian Ocean wistfully he believes he may have been trying to convert the people on the island to christianity. Authorities say -- tried several times to reach the island and when he did. He was fatally shot by expose and arrows by the tribesmen seven people who helped him out reach the island are now facing charges.

