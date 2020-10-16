Amusement park uses Ferris wheel as remote workspace

An amusement park in Japan is repurposing its facilities, including a Ferris wheel, as offices for remote workers.
1:05 | 10/16/20

It's the fans. Depending on and I see Barcelona and genuineness.

