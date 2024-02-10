Animal rescuer in Gaza hopes to save hundreds of animals

"We have already lost everything, but at least the animals are still with me," Saeed Al Err, the founder of Sulala Animal Rescue, told ABC News.

February 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live