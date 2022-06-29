Anti-government protests grow in Iran as oil workers strike outside refineries

The protests were first triggered over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. She was originally detained for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live