Now Playing: 117-year-old nun beats COVID-19

Now Playing: New images of Mars and a secret message from rover

Now Playing: Dog plays hockey with owner on ice

Now Playing: Prison riots in Ecuador leave dozens dead

Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Ghana

Now Playing: Tiger Woods’ car crash, prison riot, Arbery memorial: World in Photos, Feb. 24

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tiger Woods is 'awake, responsive and recovering' after crash

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive and recovering’ after car crash

Now Playing: Ghana receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Now Playing: Sahara dust lights up German sky

Now Playing: Wild sheep shorn of 77-pound fleece

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 23, 2021

Now Playing: Wombat waddles along boardwalk

Now Playing: Sand covers snow after storm in Saudi Arabia

Now Playing: Coronavirus, the Great Wall, and world record: World in Photos, Feb. 23

Now Playing: Could sock-running through snow be the new winter exercise trend?

Now Playing: Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on drug trafficking charges