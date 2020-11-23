Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Aquarium welcomes new colony gentoo penguin chicks
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:21","description":"Sydney aquarium welcomes a new colony of baby penguins.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74358818","title":"Aquarium welcomes new colony gentoo penguin chicks","url":"/International/video/aquarium-welcomes-colony-gentoo-penguin-chicks-74358818"}