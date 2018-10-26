Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old burial sites

More
Archaeologists in Cusco, Peru, uncovered two 3,000-year-old burial sites belonging to young individuals from the pre-Incan Marcavalle culture.
0:51 | 10/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old burial sites
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58768691,"title":"Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old burial sites","duration":"0:51","description":"Archaeologists in Cusco, Peru, uncovered two 3,000-year-old burial sites belonging to young individuals from the pre-Incan Marcavalle culture.","url":"/International/video/archaeologists-uncover-3000-year-burial-sites-58768691","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.