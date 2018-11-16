Transcript for Assange secretly charged by US authorities: Document

A stunning revelation tonight that the US has filed secret charges against Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder who has taken asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy in London the federal indictment for an unknown crime. Was revealed by mistake apparently in an unrelated case. We do don't have WikiLeaks is on the radar of special counsel Robert Mueller investigators believe the Russians who used the WikiLeaks site. Spread those emails hacked from the democratic national committee to damage Hillary Clinton Assange has said the emails did not come from the Russian.

