Assange secretly charged by US authorities: Document

More
A spokesman acknowledged the error on the court filing that brought the charges to light.
0:29 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Assange secretly charged by US authorities: Document
A stunning revelation tonight that the US has filed secret charges against Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder who has taken asylum in the Ecuadorean embassy in London the federal indictment for an unknown crime. Was revealed by mistake apparently in an unrelated case. We do don't have WikiLeaks is on the radar of special counsel Robert Mueller investigators believe the Russians who used the WikiLeaks site. Spread those emails hacked from the democratic national committee to damage Hillary Clinton Assange has said the emails did not come from the Russian.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59256950,"title":"Assange secretly charged by US authorities: Document","duration":"0:29","description":"A spokesman acknowledged the error on the court filing that brought the charges to light.","url":"/International/video/assange-secretly-charged-us-authorities-document-59256950","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.