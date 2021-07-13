Transcript for Athletes face obstacles at Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 emergency

And the Olympic Games in Tokyo are set to begin in just ten days with the city under new state of emergency due to Covert nineteen. A despite the controversial decision the chief of the Olympic Committee said today. That Tokyo is the best prepared host city ever for the games james' Long Island is there. It rolls her pushing Tokyo's Olympics back a year would give Japan enough time to get pulse the pandemic but with the opening ceremony now less than two weeks away. That hasn't happened nothing about these gains will be normal. The opening ceremonies usually packed with thousands of gold medal hopefuls probably munching from every corner of the left likely paid when he back. And thirty minutes or longer to allow for social distancing a massive testing in quarantine processes in place athletes must arrive of the Olympic village in Japan's capital five days before their sports start. And have to leave the country 48 town was off they've been eliminated. Or their event ends when it becomes first and mosques Amanda tree at all times except when competing. They have to kind of critique and they're back. In 20/20. Dealing with those very rigid rules. That they live by it's funny is funny even though an hour or so it's summer. Giving ahead of the games has been controversial Japan's Kobe numbers a follow than most other countries. But their rising and the delta varying accounts for 34% of cases in the Tokyo region. House expected to be 75%. By the end of July. And crucially only about 16% of people have received the vaccine. Has speed to local opposition to these events happening at school. Olympic organizes and implemented strict protocols to keep athletes safe and McCain's running smoothly like Davey testing and tracking apps to moments a movement. No high five's. No handshakes no sharing no yelling. It is going to be ate berries are who insists its. It's not just the athletes are looking down spectators will be banned from nearly every event including parents of olympians meaning none of that Olympic trauma. Like these infamous scenes from US gymnast honey raisin and mile an hour and even for journalists covering the games and getting into the country is known teasing. The amount he kuakini hit surprise unbelievable. And now I'm waiting for the results of the for the corona virus tests which are just took I was OK here and I will be summons to wind and then I'm gonna go through immigration. James Longley joins me live now quarantined in his Tokyo hotel room Janzen know you're one man band right now as we appreciate it. Tell me a little bit these Olympic Games they're gonna be different. Than any other how these changing is affecting the athletes. Deadpan I mean it just about every way possible. I was actually on the flight motivated from London with a whole load all team GB athletes athletes representing. Great Britain on May have to go through all the same checks that I did at the airport. There will multiple checks you have to have bouts of fifteen pieces of paper they would have cut two of how multiple tests before even leaving. Their home countries once K in Japan. Then allowed to leave their area they are not allowed to mix property with other athletes from all the delegations. In the Olympic village now laxity is allowed in to Tokyo proper so all the fun and excitement as a young happy curmudgeonly these. Many young people compete in the athletic something like. 101000. People from all around the world normally compete in an Olympics. And usual circumstances that would be able to enjoy the Japan that they had I space hopes to enjoy they'll have to have multiple tests while stay here. It wouldn't be able to arrive even both five days any idea than five days before that. Events and then up to leave within 48 hours off to they've completed. We've had actually has been difficult for many of them even to get hit many of the commercial airlines just all the running at a moment I had about the Fijian team that's essentially get on a cargo plane. From the Pacific islands because it's very difficult for then even majestically to get. Paid to Japan to make and T Jones on the Jamaican athletes got to get through a full flights. Because it's so hard to get a site that for the athletes it's it's a real real shame I think but they'll be focused on the sport site I guess that's the plus side. Engine seven Japanese people feel they're largely funding this and yet they can't even go to the games and see them. Yet us right I think that's really from the war on the lines this whole experience you know the International Olympic Committee I think it's fair to say press in Japan into putting these games along. Against pretty horses doll public opinion hit people just did not want these games to go ahead given the pandemic and given especially. For the vaccination rate has been so low and I think that I'm gay here in Japan with the government for being complacent and for not pushing on and off against quite a lot of vaccine hesitancy. But fundamentally if the Japanese people who pay for these things to happen. And take care did actually host the Olympics before in 1964 civil of the infrastructure was already here but they still spend something like. Seventeen billion dollars refurbishing and upgrading the main stadium over a billion dollars but is Japanese tax paying money. And still. They will be here at home watching on television whilst they watch dignitaries from all over the world probably and officials from their own countries politicians from their on country in Japan. Able to go along. City gains and sits in the spectator day in the stadium's watching the game site I think for the Japanese people this is ultimately a real shame. She didn't want of the people that scheduled to go now we're hearing is our own First Lady Jill Biden so. How cool is that aspect of things going to be handled in the midst of all these restrictions we know you're there in quarantine in your hotel rooms so what are we know about these dignitary visits. Well very little to be honest I mean Joseph Biden will have to come mean and out pretty quickly I don't know much as she's going to be spending three days. Cooped up in a hotel room all the dignitaries from around the world will come in for the opening ceremony we know it's only going to be. It's going to be fall fall pad from what it would otherwise been as the regional baby going to be much of a closing ceremony come to think of a given only athletes. Would have gone hunter and this something the US nobody does Joseph Biden is actually been before to an Olympic Games and a capacity. A second lady Michelle Obama came on behalf of the Obama administration a bunker trump came father. Two winter games say this is something that US delegations and I got to get literally yeast if they wouldn't be used to this and if I may Diane I'm just gonna show you where I down. This country is not how Joseph Biden is going to be spending a time when she gets it. And if I Tenet round. This is my little sets up case we have my little lights I think you know and costing lights make us that get Ivan I've got my little area where I do my what counts. Three days not announce it to local see anybody else will have to look at how to do some land. And Michael my tax. So when I could test the have to states. In one of these mobile tools and and someone comes and get that is very glamorous. Counsel for me from his. A bagel Aaron slight front TV Jay is it your did a great job whores but friendly appreciate it.

