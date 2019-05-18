Aurora Australis glows in the night sky in Tasmania

More
Incredible timelapse captures the Aurora Australis, or southern lights, that glowed in the night sky in Tasmania.
0:58 | 05/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aurora Australis glows in the night sky in Tasmania
New. But yeah. Yeah. Yeah. It's you can. Yeah. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Incredible timelapse captures the Aurora Australis, or southern lights, that glowed in the night sky in Tasmania.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63122675","title":"Aurora Australis glows in the night sky in Tasmania","url":"/International/video/aurora-australis-glows-night-sky-tasmania-63122675"}