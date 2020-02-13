Now Playing: Kangaroo navigates flooded Australian streets

Now Playing: Authorities trigger controlled avalanche

Now Playing: World’s oldest man, Duchess Kate, Fashion Week: World in Photos, Feb. 13, 2020

Now Playing: World's oldest man says smiling is his secret to 112 years

Now Playing: Recovering koala enjoys a belly rub

Now Playing: China reports nearly 15,000 new cases of coronavirus

Now Playing: US troops come under fire at Syrian checkpoint

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 12, 2020

Now Playing: What you need to know about the coronavirus and how it spreads

Now Playing: Gaming for good: Lual Mayen

Now Playing: Cruise ship passengers rejoice after being allowed to dock

Now Playing: Gunmen open fire on US military at Syrian checkpoint

Now Playing: Quarantined ship passengers 'just hanging in there'

Now Playing: Kate Middleton held a yellow snake during her trip to Northern Ireland

Now Playing: Images show ice-less region of Antarctica following record-high temperatures

Now Playing: Orphaned bear cubs recover in Russian rescue center

Now Playing: Dog show winner, NH primary, surfing gigantic waves: World in Photos, Feb. 12

Now Playing: US forces come under fire while on patrol in Syria

Now Playing: Health officials hold emergency meeting as virus cases spike worldwide