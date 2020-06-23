Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Baby hippo takes first swim in deep end of pool
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:59","description":"Gloria took her first dip in the deep end of the pool at France's Beauval zoo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71411029","title":"Baby hippo takes first swim in deep end of pool","url":"/International/video/baby-hippo-takes-swim-deep-end-pool-71411029"}