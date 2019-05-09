Baby kangaroo rescued from dead mother’s pouch

More
The joey was found by travelers 60 miles outside of the Queensland town of Windorah and was later adopted by a local family.
0:26 | 09/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby kangaroo rescued from dead mother’s pouch
And. Did I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The joey was found by travelers 60 miles outside of the Queensland town of Windorah and was later adopted by a local family.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65415492","title":"Baby kangaroo rescued from dead mother’s pouch","url":"/International/video/baby-kangaroo-rescued-dead-mothers-pouch-65415492"}