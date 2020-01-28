-
Now Playing: Beagle carries baby possum on its back as pup and marsupial become inseparable friend
-
Now Playing: These nachos are game day goals thanks to a cheese fountain
-
Now Playing: Baby possum cuddles up in rescuer’s hand
-
Now Playing: High school student surprises teacher after getting into dream college
-
Now Playing: How to use baby talk the right way to get young kids talking
-
Now Playing: Student surprises teacher with his college acceptance news
-
Now Playing: Spice up your nachos with a recipe that doesn’t even use chips
-
Now Playing: This STEM teacher gets the surprise of a lifetime on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: How to prevent your baby from choking
-
Now Playing: Bodycam shows trooper calming girl after crash
-
Now Playing: Yelp releases its top destinations for food lovers in 2020
-
Now Playing: Game day recipes for Super Bowl 54
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old is youngest member of Mensa IQ society
-
Now Playing: Realistic resolutions
-
Now Playing: Deacon the Goldendoodle is ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week
-
Now Playing: How you can find clothing that fits just right
-
Now Playing: Tinder swipes right for safety with new emergency feature
-
Now Playing: Girl Scout remixes Lizzo song to sell cookies
-
Now Playing: Hilarious yellow lab is so eager to get treats during his sister’s ‘sit’ lessons
-
Now Playing: Color and controversy abound in art of creative dog grooming