Baby pulled from ash-covered building after Guatemala volcano

Footage shared by police in Guatemala shows evacuation of survivors after VolcÃ¡n de Fuego eruption leaves more than 60 people dead.
0:56 | 06/05/18

Transcript for Baby pulled from ash-covered building after Guatemala volcano
