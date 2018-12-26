Transcript for Looking back at a royal year

Course the year below and ten negative hairy last spring with snap wedding just weeks away made in the first treated to a lightning tour of Britain. And Britain. To make it. And the crowd adored her kids adored her and he's depressed even adored her tube but who went expected. This plugging out in the open like that no world had ever done that. Fairy tale weddings go this one did not disappoint 29. Why he looked gorgeous he looks so handsome a perfect day. And barely had the confetti settles an oft made headed for a 16 day Pacific tour more adoring crowds of course. By now grow Hud could become the new norm plus an insane round of the tree planting nose rubbing himself because he mourned as revving three planes and victims opening. You name it and all of those outfits. Meanwhile the royal baby milk continue to deliver heat in William brought forth another child. Prince Louis Arthur Charles they've called him. The crowds that matters and seemingly every reporter in the country still turned up. It is now lower first introduction to. Prints are he turns seventy this year. Port Charles he'd probably like to be kings that mom shows no signs of giving him different any time seeing. Highs but it is year was getting walked the lovely making down the aisle as her dad. Well as well didn't and disposed. And the other royals well there is lots of them and they're still all around and an Edward an injury ruined Sophie and Beatrice. There's loads more besides just luck. Doing well and whatever it is they do. Prince Philip 97 now and his dapper as ever he's retired from public life that still brought up for the big wedding. So the queen god bless their soldiers on pretty much so low these days. 92 herself now and still packing in all manner of appearances and duties. She is still opens parliament and entertained presidents DT. He seems to love it all and look like that's the queen meg and laughing and giggling together. Good buddies so it seems. Did I mention Megan and Harry October brought the news that they're expecting. As is customary with grow pregnancy is. The press and sat with Megan's major eagerly seeking signs of the manager waited eighty bound. Also as is customary and ecstatic public showered the happy couple. But speech what. Lots and lots of baby toys like. Just isn't rosy world slowly will be in this last year grew ever rosier. Came the bombshell there is a storm brewing in the British press about a possible growing rift between meg and and cakes have no. World rift actors such a wonderful year. I really do hope not. Molly had very ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.