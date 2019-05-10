-
Now Playing: The battle between the royals and the tabloids escalates
-
Now Playing: Bank in Hong Kong goes up in flames as protests intensify
-
Now Playing: 5 killed when chartered plane crashes in western Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry sues 2 major British tabloids for alleged phone hacking
-
Now Playing: A wild card kiss, Helen Mirren's runway leap, heated protests: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protesters don face masks in defiance of new ban
-
Now Playing: Rhinos explore their new pen at Rome Bioparco
-
Now Playing: Banksy painting sold for record $12.2 million
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong bans masks on protesters
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for China to investigate Bidens
-
Now Playing: Texts show US diplomats talking Trump, Ukraine aid
-
Now Playing: 5G network gives Korean DMZ village a new look
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg and A ballerina: World in Photos, Oct. 3
-
Now Playing: Astronauts return to Earth from ISS
-
Now Playing: Multiple police officers killed in knife attack in Paris
-
Now Playing: Impeachment fallout continues as former Ukraine envoy testifies
-
Now Playing: Questions remain in murder of Jamal Khashoggi 1 year later
-
Now Playing: Perth Zoo unveils new 13-foot crocodile
-
Now Playing: Paris police officers killed in knife attack
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Iraq protests turn deadly