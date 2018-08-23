Beach glows with bioluminescent algae

Bioluminescent algae lights up the beach in a dazzling display for beachgoers on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia.
0:59 | 08/23/18

Transcript for Beach glows with bioluminescent algae
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

