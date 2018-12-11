Beach portraits honor fallen WWI soldiers

Giant sand portraits fill beaches across the U.K. in tribute to local soldiers who died in WWI.
1:27 | 11/12/18

Transcript for Beach portraits honor fallen WWI soldiers
I. A.

