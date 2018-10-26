Bear rescued after falling into hydropower station

A brown bear was scooped up by an excavator and transported to safety after becoming trapped in a hydropower station in China's Gansu Province.
0:28 | 10/26/18

Transcript for Bear rescued after falling into hydropower station
