Transcript for Belgians pay more attention to World Cup than politics

Hi this is ABC news live on the impanel in Brussels which is host to the latest NATO summit the festival. As want to show you where we we are the moments in the grown classes is the cultural and economic half of a great city this is the invesco. Heritage listed site. This is why the countries time to quite so many tours you can see. Here in the crowd there already 1000000 people taking photos also getting ready for an event there will be talking about nights at. The festival let's talk about the NATO summit because president trump. Is flying into something of a storm he's once again send tweets. I'm left says and communiques to his traditional allies say is unhappy with the amounts of money that they gave into NATO under that plan to give the same time we planned to meet president trump who should be traditional rival saying that he things that will be the easiest meeting. Rather than meets he's gonna happen here in Brussels and also in the UK which he said is also in the states it's them all because the politics that's going on that's it's going to be a fascinating series of meetings ever want to know. How much president trump is going to demand and how far he's had to go to get those kinds of concessions that were waiting. To say but it is not politics of people talking about in the city. It's one of a competitive sport is one of the major event is taking place it and that is he World Cup semifinals. Belgium of playing today against France and that's really what all these people EC behind you gonna be doing tonight not looking at the NATO summit. But waiting to see who wins. For ABC news live on the impanel in Brussels for the NATO summit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.