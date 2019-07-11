Berlin Wall escape tunnel opens for 1st time

More
The tunnel was built to help people flee to West Germany, but was discovered and partially destroyed by East German officials.
0:35 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Berlin Wall escape tunnel opens for 1st time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"The tunnel was built to help people flee to West Germany, but was discovered and partially destroyed by East German officials. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66830673","title":"Berlin Wall escape tunnel opens for 1st time","url":"/International/video/berlin-wall-escape-tunnel-opens-1st-time-66830673"}