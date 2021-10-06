Transcript for Biden announces global effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to other countries

Good evening everyone. First I. Want to express. Our controls was only half of July's. Her majesty. Queen Elizabeth the Second the entire royal families. And people are United Kingdom today. Would have been prince Phillips 100 birthday. Another a lot of people who know there are a lot of people through his absence today. In addition. I like to point out that. Agreed from the British government has been. Exemplary. We met a good first full day here in the UK. Prime minister and Johnson and I. Had a very productive meeting. We discharged. And discuss a broad range of issues on which United Kingdom United States are working in very close cooperation. We affirmed. The special relationship as is not says lightly the special relationship between our people. I renewed our commitment to defending the enduring democratic values of both our nations share. Another strong genius stroke foundation. Of them are partnership. Eighty years ago. Prime minister Winston Churchill. And president Franklin Roosevelt. Signed an agreement known as the are lending charter. It was a statement of first principles. Problems with United Kingdom the United States would meet the challenges. Of their age and they would be together. Today we build on that commitment. With a revitalize are letting chartered. Updated three affirmed that promise while speaking directly. To the key the key challenges of this century. Cyber security. Emerging technologies. Global health. And climate change. We discussed our common goals short drive really ambitious global action to address the climate crisis. The climate leaders' summit that I hosted an April was in part. But helping drive forward the momentum toward the critical cop 26. At the UK will host in Glasgow later this year. We talked about to shared sacrifices our service members have made. Bravely serving side by side in Afghanistan. For close to twenty years. The UK was with us from the start they always are equally committed to rooting out the terrorist threat. And our court DA marriage are all together. Of course. Talked about our two nations can together. Leading the global fight against Kobe ninety. That's been a major focus of the G-7 under British leadership. Particularly. In focusing and coordinating. Our resource and they'll vaccinated the world. And tonight. I'm breaking news story announcement regarding America's leadership in the fight against cove in ninety. America knows firsthand. The tragedy. This pandemic. We hadn't we read more people dying the United States than anywhere in the world. Nearly 600000. Of our fellow Americans. Moms dads sons daughters Brothers sisters grandparents. More deaths from colon nineteen United States. Stems from World War I. Well worn to. The Vietnam War. And not a lemon combined. Combined. We know the tragedy. We're also know the path to recovery. The United States is now vaccinated 64%. Of our adults released Warren shot. Just four and a half months ago. We are only 5%. With one shocked. It took her herculean effort on part of our government. To marries one of the biggest. And I would say most complicated logistical challenges and artistry. These are the ingenuity of sciences. Building on decades of research to develop a vaccine. In terms of full capacity or American companies. Manufacturing. And delivering vaccines around the clock. And as a result. We are the lowest number of daily does since the first day of this pandemic. Our economy is rebounding. Our vaccination program is already saved tens of thousand lives. Point act counter growing each day. As allowed millions known as America's good fact to live in their lives. From Rihanna hard presidency we've been clear aren't that we need to attacked his buyers globally as well. This is about our responsibility. Our humanitarian obligation. To save as many lives as we can. And our responsibility. To our values. We value inherent dignity of all people. In times of troubles. America's reach out to offer help and offer a helping hand. I so we are. Who received papal authority is offering anywhere around the world we seek to help as best we can. That's shorter both Republican and democratic presidents. The United States is made transformer commitments. To bolster global health. Commitments under President Bush like drugs far which change the global fight against HIV aids. And his moment. Our routers call us into it everything that we can to vaccination the world against cove in ninety. It's also an America's self interest. As long as the virus rages elsewhere. There's a risk of new mutations thank you threaten our people. We know that regime coma and nineteen other countries holes back global growth. Raises instability. And weakens governments. And as we've seen in the United States. Where that it is clear from day by day. Think cheater reopening growing economies. Is that factually natured people. Our vaccination program is help the American economy begin to recover. From the worst economic crisis in a century. Over two million new jobs created just to last four months since I become president. And an historic decline in long term unemployment. Business is real pretty. And a projected economic growth of nine point Hashemi six point 9%. The fastest in nearly four decades in America. Just as the American economy's recovery. Isn't all oranges to have the global economy began to term recovery is well. Now I won't happen as we get this pandemic under control worldwide. That's why. As I said in my address to the jury session of congress in April. America. Will be the arsenal of vaccines. And our fright against globally who could go over ninety. Justice America was there are some democracy during World War II. Over the past four warrants. We've taken a number of steps. Toward this historic effort. We have contributed more than any nation to Kovacs. A collective global effort that is living Covert nineteen taxis across the world. Support matters fractured efforts abroad through our partnership should Japan. India. And Australia. Nor does the quads. We share doses live our neighbors Canada and Mexico. In addition. Three weeks ago with America's vaccines in my America's vaccine supply secured. And with confidence we have enough back sees the cover every American awards wanted. Renounce that we would donate eighty million doses of our own vaccine in house now. To supply the world. By the end of June. Many of these doses. Are shipping to countries around the world as we speak. And today. We're taking a major step that will supercharged the global fight against this pandemic. In my direction. United States will purchase an additional. Half million doses from Pfizer. Pfizer vaccine. There will donate nearly. 100. Low and lower middle income countries they will be the beneficiaries. Present again United States will purchase a half a billion doses. Of Pfizer's Covert nineteen vaccine. To donate to nearly 100 nations that are in dire need in the fight against this pandemic. That's a historic step. The largest single purchase and donation and cope a nineteen vaccines. By any single country ever. Importantly. This is the MR and a vaccine. Which is proving to be extremely effective. Against Coleman nineteen an every known variant of that virus thus far. These half a billion vaccines. We'll start to be shipped in August. As quickly as they roll off the manufacturing line. 200 million of these doses will be delivered this year 20/20 one. And 300 million more are we delivered the first half of 20/20 two. Let me be clear. Just says what's the eighty million doses we've previously announced United States is providing these half million doses we know. Strings attached when we say it again with no strings attached. Our vaccine donations. Don't include pressure for favors for potential cassette concessions. We're doing this to save lives to end this pandemic that's it period. I also want to thank. However Bora Pfizer CEO and chairman for joining me today. We've gotten to know each other last few months. He and I and his entire team have really. He's really stepped up this critical stage and our friend against the pandemic. The plan is for half a billion doses. That will be sending around the world can be produced in the United States. Included in fires is manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo Michigan. Eighty years ago. Not too far from now plans in Kalamazoo. In the Detroit area. American workers built tanks and planes. And vehicles. That helped defeat the global threat of fascism in World War II. They bill would became known as the arsenal of democracy. Now. A new generation of American men and women. Working within days we're through today's latest technology. It's gonna build a new arsenal to defeat the current real world peace health and stability cove in nineteen. Albert was gracious enough the world community Kalamazoo plant back in February. It's incredible. Ingenuity. The care. To say she's he goes into every single doses eye toward the entire plant. Most of all when you're there you feel the pride of every worker in their fields of the price they feel and what through doing. I've been a lot of plants I've worked among big U you have been doing my whole career. She could see the looks on their faces. Were proud. I mean necessarily they were proud. Of what they're doing. They knew would they review. America workers will not produce vaccines save lives and people in Africa. Asia. Latin America and the Caribbean. People they will never meet and have never met. Places they've never visited and probably won't have an opportunity to. Why I'm saying it's all the same. Thanks to American leadership. American workers. Hard work and values. Me closes this. This is a monumental commitment by the American people. As I said. We're a nation full of people who step up in times of need. Tell partially movies books and home and abroad were not perfect. We step up. We're not alone in this dinner at some point. We're helped lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners. Under UK chairmanship of the G-7. Markers in the world are posed to deliver as well. This US contribution. Is the foundation for additional coordinated efforts to help vaccine world vaccinated to world. The British government. Of prime minister. Has led a strong campaign to get people vaccinated across the UK. I'm grateful they're making their own generous donation. Tomorrow. The G-7 nations will be announcing. The full scope of our commitment army needed G-7. I want to thank all YG seven partners for stepping up to recognize our responsibility. To meet the moment. I'm looking forward to work crews my counterparts. And these efforts in the coming days and much more. When final horn I want to make clear. This is not the handover of first of Brightcove in nineteen are vaccinated the world. We have to turn manufacture and we had to turn manufactured doses in the shots in arms. To protect people and communities. That's why the United States is already provided. Hundreds of millions. In funding to support last minute vaccination efforts including. New funding from congress as part of the American rescue plan. There were human programs in Latin America. Asia and Africa. Really keep manufacturing doses. Donating doses getting jabs as they say you're in UK in arms. It's a little world has beaten this virus. Must thank you all.

