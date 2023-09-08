Biden meets with India’s prime minister ahead of G20 summit

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang joins from India as President Joe Biden says he hopes to focus on global issues and the Ukraine war at the G20 summit.

September 8, 2023

