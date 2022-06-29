'A very big deal': US men's soccer team moves on with World Cup win over Iran

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with USA Today columnist Christine Brennan about the U.S. men’s soccer team advancing in the World Cup and how the tournament has shined a light on protests in Iran.

