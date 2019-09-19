Boarding school fire kills 26 children, 1 teacher in Liberia, police say

An Islamic school on the outskirts of Monrovia caught fire late Tuesday night, around 11 p.m. local time, while students and faculty were asleep inside.
0:50 | 09/19/19

Boarding school fire kills 26 children, 1 teacher in Liberia, police say
