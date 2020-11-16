Transcript for Boris Johnson to self-quarantine after contact with Parliament member

The USC's record breaking Kobe numbers Europe is battling a second wave and that sound an amnesty in its international report says things are so bad in Belgium. Nursing homes abandoned thousands of elderly people who died and did not seek hospital treatment for many who were infected each ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman joins me now from London James Kennedy spent a lot of time in Belgium what's your reaction to this report given what you saw. There. Yeah hi Diane wolf those in the first time round which is when this report is dealing wit. Ashley didn't suffer too fondly in health system. From corona virus Solis horrible pictures coming out of it clean throngs here in the UK. Very very high death numbers but Belgians. Health system seems to survive the old school what Amnesty International is saying is actually. Back to cash system was whether focus really should have been and actually this is something we've seen. Across Europe a real focus from central governments make sure the hospitals a protected the health system is protected. But a may have been a major oversight. In the caste system and in the elderly cite the amnesty report says between monsoonal October. This year 61 point 3% of all covad deaths in Belgium. Took place in nursing times that is astounding and says that they went quick enough to implement measures. To protect the residents that and as a result they fail to protect. A human rights we saw this in Britain we saw this actually again in Sweden which there was a lot of talking about talk about how well Sweden had managed to remain kind of partially opened and the same time keep coded numbers relatively low. And again if this issue around. The caste system buses the health system. Big big problems and in the cans in Britain for example getting them PP. In time and making shall that when. And only person was sick in the hospital they went transferred back to the nursing home too quickly about may have been what was happening in Belgium certainly what happened here in the UK this. It's probably going to be the first of a number of reports that look at cas systems across Europe. Now and I'm sure we'll be seeing some for here in the US as well in the coming months but did James overall how is Europe dealing with a second wave are they doing things differently than they did the first time around. Well yes that is the source nonsense on things are looking a little bit backs I think offsetting a lot of people have gone away on that summer vacations. They came back to that I'm country they came back to their towns and cities and we soul infection rates skyrocket really across the whole of Europe Sutter. These countries across Europe and basically gone back down into a form of low down there are two separate strategies which I think a working the first is mass testing we've seen that happen in a number of different countries Slovakia and honest has. It says the whole country Austria's earnings do the same nine million people before the end of the year here in Britain they've trial mass testing in Liverpool is a city in the north. They've seen their infection rate going down from around 500 a 100000 the population to under 300 says that his working a sign of hope but the major. Strategy that seems to working of course is. Block downs Britain is carding a lockdown sultan and on the fourth it will finish to send a second there's a big difference between what Europe is doing in terms of little down. I'm the United States the biggest one is and seems to be around schools. Lost in the US the number of places and you mentioned Michigan that going to online learning. Britain France Germany over the countries are making sure that schools stay open but has two effects it makes. Sure that children can continue their educations but it frees up their parents to continue monitoring the economy and if that parents might not be able to get physically into what they can continue working from -- and this is a strategy that does seem to working across Europe. Restaurants balls clubs gyms all those things the closed in Europe they remain open across a lofts of the United States and I think that's what we're seeing divergent calls. And possibly the reason why but seeing divergent. Results and a lot of debate here in the US over those topics James as you can imagine and also in Britain specifically we know that prime minister born just Boris Johnson is now quarantined after coming in contact with someone who tested positive cash and Johnson already had a clue that he ended up in the icu for several days and that so how much concern is there that he can get it again. Well as the grates on nine isn't it Diane enemy he's called himself as fit as imports is don't go by most of us expression he says. Over that but hey this is something that the prime minister goes along the uses phrases that no one else does and but yes he his said he's fine he says he's self isolating. Home of course home for him is the flats above the office in ten Downing Street fizzle because he came into contact with someone on Thursday there's been since tested positive for corona virus. He and the government had a very very tough week all week defiant opal set number of senior aides sending her to leave ten Downing Street they seem to want to Al chaos the White House. At Downing Street and he was hoping to how to reset of sorts this week to re launch government's strategy and all of hope around the vaccine for instance about seems to have gone. Slightly down the time there is a law. A tall around why this happened given that Britain doesn't just told you is in little down should he have been meeting and MP face to face can't do these meetings on zoom. So I mean headline is that the prime minister's fine he has known to the moment can. Any no symptoms whatsoever from Cairo that he says he's body is busting went on to bodies but because we don't know whether or not you can actually. Get re infected with for a virus. He has staying time. Business of government went told continues double rule keeping our fingers crossed that this doesn't do you rail Britain's efforts. To roll out a vaccine if and when it comes I'm shall in the United States people I think for the same absolute. The infection a rare re infection rare but possible hoping the prime minister she is safe at home James long men always a pleasure thank you. Thank you turn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.