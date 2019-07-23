Transcript for Boris Johnson becomes new UK prime minister

And guys we move overseas to London where there is a new prime minister Boris Johnson. A breaks it hard liners winning he won the conservative party's election and he will formally take over the role from Teresa may tomorrow's I wanna go to Ian panel in Westminster with more. EN a what does this mean for Bre X and now that that is his responsibilities. Yeah hi Kimberly on very whole afternoon in London knowledge as to whether a brutal so politically this is something. Of an earthquake Braxton just to remind do as. Is a decision by Burson to withdraw from the your opinion in your opinion is a customs political union essentially do most of our trade with Dora. The difficulty is fatal or brits and in the referendum voted to leave Brecht sic had to leave Europe. In this wrecks it votes hasn't been able to agree the terms and conditions. Every time we put divides in that building not made it's been rejected three times. So for Boris Johnson there's an October 31 deadline that was saying it's gonna terrible Halloween this year. That is today by whispers and is mostly the European Union is being put back book back. Boris Johnson says he won't delay anymore so didn't get an agreement lets over the 31 the go behind Brett sick. And what that means is being who we are any trade agreements any deals and the arrangement between Britain. And you're just gonna small example that means there's a plane that takes off from London to Athens about 10 PM in the evening lands that won the following morning. When Brett sick comes into of that withdrawal from your opinion it will lead European ask facing president Tommy lands well permission to land. The people not playing that passed bulls will be valid without visas to a whole bunch of things that fall into place again have Albrecht about where we are now. And Ian what's the mood in London and across the UK what are you hearing from detractors and supporters of Boris Johnson. General and that's good question because we're in London isn't necessarily reflective of the mood across the UK. London has voted overwhelmingly to remain to stay part of London. That would accuse him behind me but rulers. Blue flags with the goals does around them. Those oral people who are a gains leaving the European Union. London as the B reacted with horror at the idea reports Johnson saying this will resolve the divisions in the country. Whereas why death again or specialties and plots aiming people who were in the cabinet this morning. And now go into resigned because Boris Johnson is that he's a hugely divisive controversial figure out he's a populist many people come parent to president trump. So we'll have to see what the reaction as the first question though is can deliver Brecht set and after that Kenya would no action. Our right and Boris Johnson is the fourteenth prime minister under queen Elizabeth's reign right. With Winston Churchill being the first so you're presumably an expert in British history. Can you name and the other twelve. Yeah. In the words can lay there isn't during a symbol would not sit well with some word is no I mean a farm girls when working oversees fifteen years. No I come a lot of contact Dave. Is as some in the eighties and 90% of them have been public school they went to a that eats in Ohio and bill Wenzel Kindle Cambridge. Class divisions in Britain still dole today as to why the divisions just place in America but give them delegate battle that. Pyrite in banks are joining us today goodness there. Thank you Dave.

