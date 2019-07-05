It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!

More
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now officially parents to a baby boy! The newborn weighed in at seven pounds and three ounces.
1:15 | 05/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now officially parents to a baby boy! The newborn weighed in at seven pounds and three ounces.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62867177","title":"It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!","url":"/International/video/boy-harry-meghan-62867177"}