Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in on India’s COVID-19 crisis The CNN chief medical correspondent also explains why he believes outdoor masks aren’t necessary and talks about his new special, "Race for the Vaccine.”

Vaccination center set up in Dracula's fabled home Romania's residents have a chance to get vaccinated in Bran Castle, thought to be the inspiration behind Dracula's home in Bram Stoker's gothic novel.