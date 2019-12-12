Transcript for Britain holds pivotal general election

It's the last election to be held in the depths of winter in almost a hundred he is but these are extraordinary times in the UK it's another shock to Britons to decide how they feel about the European Union the contentious feelings about her exits are rejoined the political map. And opting not always voted labor pool. This sounds going down and down and down and hate tiger when he said it demands. But change is good his arrest but one thanks. Just showed some good says. We'll let eight interest laid back. Boris Johnson is heading Ventas will give him a majority promising he will finally make Braxton happen opposition leader Jeremy Corbett wants the public have a second referendum on the EU. Up in Scotland which abated to stay with the European Union this Bundesliga once Colvin to make a pact with a posse of date fiscal until leave the United Kingdom. These historic constitutional issues on the ballot means this elections is not being full on traditional party lines. With the gap in polls narrowing anything could happen tonight. This election has seen unprecedented levels of hostility scandal and disinformation. Politicians have even swap hot he's dots the president of the national left wing of whiteman rivalry has all but imploded. This may not depends on how the UK ready feels about his membership to the European Union. Two minutes on an ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.