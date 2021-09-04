Transcript for Britain's Prince Philip dies at age 99

This is an ABC news special report now reporting George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we're coming on the air right now because we have just learned from Buckingham Palace the Prince Philip. The husband of Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 99 in a statement from the palace has been made. It is with deep sorrow that her majesty the queen of -- the death of her beloved husband his royal highness the Prince Philip duke of Edinburgh. Israel on this past week peacefully this morning Windsor Castle for their announces will be made in due course you wanna go right to Maggie ruling. Get Buckingham Palace this morning Maggie. Hi George good morning I just behind me that flag was lowered to half staff just moments ago. The palace releasing that statement with their deep sorrow and George standing here really does. It feels like the end of an era here in brain around the commonwealth and the country. After decades with the queen standing by her side the two of them together shaping what the country in the commonwealth would look like today. The palace as you just read confirmed again moments ago that Philip passed away he's 99 just two months shy of his 100 birthday. Now we did learn he was able to spend his final days at home in Windsor Castle with the queen by his side that's where he's been for about the last three weeks or so after being released from the hospital where he was saying for a month undergoing a Harper's procedure as well as other medical care. At and now again the country. And now again the country is in morning asking what we are going to do next you know normally I don't royal funeral would be something that's commemorated widely throughout the country throughout the UK but this one George. It's going to look a little bit different we're still waiting for details but could do to corona virus restrictions the country here in the UK is still under restrict lockdown things. We'll definitely looked a little smaller but. Consumers certainly would ever the size of these celebrations of his life Prince Philip will be remembered the legacy will be remembered because. How George what a life he led 99. Years and all of them were full. More than 2000 solo engagement joining thousands solo engagements more than 2000 visits in the UK and overseas and he packs so much light into his 99 years shaping with the UK would look like today shaping again with the commonwealth. Would look like today so a legacy that will be remembered and of course. Also looking to the queen during this time they were side by side together as they led this country and George I think of her right now because this is the first time today in this moment that she is going to be leading the country with how her partner by her side. He won sort of friend okay made things very much this is my guess to me to support my wife and what lies ahead. I know any rollback has a look back at the life of Prince Philip. Four over 73. Years he stood by his queen side. Her most loyal and faithful subject Prince Philip of Greece was an eighteen year old kid dead in the British royal navy when a thirteen year old princess Elizabeth. First took a shine to him back in 1939. Victims who were married in November of 1947. Five years later Elizabeth descended to the throne and Phillip gave up his career to support his queen in her duty. Marc ground follow was on an out of our successful career and diminished or eliminated. Helium digital officer took two judicial. To be that sports cream. In 2011 he spoke to the BBC about the challenges those early years presented when he came to his new role. The problem is supposed to recognize the commission won't want to leash laws can control and go into it shouldn't and that is by trial and who's gonna present to loosen you'll finish. Social justice. A most sensible. Altogether and supporting gonna do him good didn't commit to it is valuable to. It was Philip apparently to encourage the queen to make that famous speech celebrating Diana after grieving Britons had accused her of being too silly. Too aloof and too royalty. In good times and bad. He never lost our capacity to smile and laugh. No trends spot on there's been no warmth and kindness. At all times forced to walk two steps behind Elizabeth. But in life they were equal partners they had four children and a lobbying in Doreen marriage. As consort to the queen Prince Philip supported over 800 charities. Made over 620 solo visits to 143. Countries and traveled thousands of miles across the globe with the queen on two hours and state visits. But never grabbing the spotlight for himself. There must acquit. From being consumed Chavez in country and supports but some he doesn't from Tulsa well he's never complained to cancel this from from from all of us. Initiative Christensen reveals the season during known as the father. We're dollar him. The news she knew she would be sought in Los I think. He'd live to watch his beloved grandchildren get married making it to the wedding of Kerry and Megan in 2018. While recovering from a hip operation. He also saw the birth of a new generation of royals' including prince George the future heir to the throne. And Megan and Harry announcing they're expecting a second child. Adding to the nine great grandchildren that Prince Philip has left behind. He retired from his public duties in 2017. His final public appearance was in July of last year handing over his role as colonel in chief of the rifles to Camilla the duchess of Cornwall who is nearly 100 miles away. Phillips' role as the man behind the throne did not go unnoticed the queen herself even spoke of it on their fiftieth wedding anniversary in 1997. Or 20. I can't just that it has had to listen to mis speaking. He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments. But he has quite simply in my strength Wednesday full Louisiana's. And I and he's still family. And human Dennis Frazier that he would ever came always eleven. Faced in new robot for that again Prince Philip has died at the age of 19 am gonna return now to our regular programming for many that's Good Morning America. And a special report. From ABC news.

