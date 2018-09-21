Transcript for British prime minister says Brexit negotiations 'at an impasse'

I've always that these negotiations would be top. And there are always found be toughest in the final straight. While both sides want to deal we have to face up to the fact that despite the progress we made. There are two big issues that we remain a long way. The arrest is our economic relationship. To reconnect. He the EU is still only offering us two options. The first option which involves the UK staying in the European economic Andrea. Of the customs union with the EU. In plain English. This Whitney we still have to look right by hole the EU rules. Uncontrolled immigration from the EU would continue. And we couldn't trade deals we vault with other countries. That. Would make a mockery of the referendum. We act to abuse. The second option but it basic free trade agreement for Great Britain. That would introduced checks at the Great Britain EU award. But even well. NORTHERN IRELAND would effectively. Remain in customs union and hop single market. Permanently separate. Economically. From the rest of the UK. By a border town piracy. Pollan has already unanimously. Rejected this idea anything. Which fails to respect the referendum. Or which effectively divide our country into would be a deal. Daughter we sat. Native is best and passed. Yesterday. Donald Tusk said on proposals would undermine the single market. It didn't explain how in any each oh all make any count replies. So we are acts costs.

