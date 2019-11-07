Transcript for British warship prevents Iranian intercept at sea

Tensions in the Persian gulf. Iran is accused of trying to seize a British oil tanker US officials say five small boats belonging to the revolutionary guard approached the UK flags tanker. And tried to directed towards Iran Ian waters but a British warship monitoring the tanker from a few miles away intervened. This the first provocative actions since the UK sees an Iranian tanker carrying oil to Syria and violation of international sanctions. British prime minister Teresa may and other officials and the UK are defending their ambassador to the US who resigned under pressure from president trop. Ambassador Kim Derrick said he could no longer work in Washington after the president cut off all contact with him and labeled him quote a full. Crop was angry over a leaked memos in which Derek described him as an apt in insecure but British leaders say he was forced out of for doing its job I have to. Told him that it is a matter of great progress. But he has felt it necessary to leave his position. Prime minister may went on to say that good government depends on public server has been able to give full and frank advice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.