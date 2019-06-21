Now Playing: Bus drives through flooded street among floating cars

Now Playing: Iran shot down an unarmed and unmanned US drone: Officials

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: Stunning twist in Navy SEAL trial

Now Playing: The shootdown showdown between US and Iran

Now Playing: What's next with Iran?

Now Playing: 2019 Paris Air Show

Now Playing: David Ortiz was not target of shooting

Now Playing: Questions over Hunter Biden's foreign deals

Now Playing: American charged with espionage appears in Russian court

Now Playing: World Refugee Day raises awareness to people displaced around the world

Now Playing: Trump responds to Iran attack on US drone

Now Playing: Mountainside yoga, World Cup soccer goal, cuckoo chicks: World in Photos

Now Playing: Sea rescue volunteers to face criminal charges for rescuing migrants

Now Playing: Royal 'Fab Four' split their charity work

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Now Playing: Iran says it's 'ready for war'

Now Playing: Ortiz shooting a case of mistaken identity: Police

Now Playing: No 'uptick' in DR deaths of Americans: State Dept.