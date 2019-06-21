Bus drives through flooded street among floating cars

More
A bus drove through a street surrounded by floating vehicles in Belgrade, which saw rapid flooding and high water levels after heavy rainfall, limiting access to roads.
1:06 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus drives through flooded street among floating cars
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A bus drove through a street surrounded by floating vehicles in Belgrade, which saw rapid flooding and high water levels after heavy rainfall, limiting access to roads.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63860954","title":"Bus drives through flooded street among floating cars","url":"/International/video/bus-drives-flooded-street-floating-cars-63860954"}