Now Playing: Knife attack at a birthday party

Now Playing: 2 dead in Paris knife attack

Now Playing: New details on the knife attack in central Paris

Now Playing: Bus passengers injured in knife attack

Now Playing: Students pray for rain in India, a corpse flower blooms in Michigan

Now Playing: One-on-one with boy who was stuck in Thailand cave

Now Playing: Boy rescued from cave finally returns home to his family

Now Playing: Details on accused Russian agent emerge from court hearing

Now Playing: England's swan population counted in annual 'swan-upping'

Now Playing: Anak Krakatau volcano erupts in Indonesia, firefighters battle fire in Illinois

Now Playing: ABC News exclusive: Youngest Thai soccer player describes rescue

Now Playing: Long-distance 911 call reaches Lisbon, Maine, not Portugal

Now Playing: 11-year-old Thai soccer player held onto coach's back during rescue

Now Playing: Russian agent offered sex for access, court filings allege

Now Playing: Boys rescued from cave say they stayed still to conserve energy

Now Playing: Co-founder of veteran-led disaster-response group to be recognized

Now Playing: Video shows in-flight terror as fire leads to deadly plane crash

Now Playing: Rescued boys explain how they survived in Thailand cave for 2 weeks

Now Playing: 'I felt nervous and worried': 12 boys, coach trapped inside Thai cave: Part 1