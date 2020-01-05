Bushfire-surviving baby koala helps carer clean its enclosure

More
A baby koala and bushfire survivor named 'Jellybean' kept his carer company as they cleaned his enclosure at a wildlife shelter in Australia.
1:14 | 05/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bushfire-surviving baby koala helps carer clean its enclosure
A. And then them. It's. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"A baby koala and bushfire survivor named 'Jellybean' kept his carer company as they cleaned his enclosure at a wildlife shelter in Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70452262","title":"Bushfire-surviving baby koala helps carer clean its enclosure","url":"/International/video/bushfire-surviving-baby-koala-helps-carer-clean-enclosure-70452262"}