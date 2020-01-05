-
Now Playing: Heartwarming video of koala, stuffed animal
-
Now Playing: Fire department spreads love during the coronavirus lockdown in the best way
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Carbon dioxide emissions drop
-
Now Playing: Virus hits conflict zones
-
Now Playing: 25-year-old stuck on cruise ship for 47 days
-
Now Playing: Shark spotted in marina
-
Now Playing: Capt. Tom’s birthday, lockdown golf, rainbow and lightning: World in Photos, April 30
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth wishes WWII veteran a happy birthday
-
Now Playing: WWII veteran promoted by Queen Elizabeth II on his 100th birthday after he raised mil
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 29, 2020
-
Now Playing: Young whale swims in Wellington harbor
-
Now Playing: Italian beach resorts remain empty during start of busy season
-
Now Playing: Czech firefighters battle flame near border with Germany
-
Now Playing: Flight from Cambodia delivers personal protective equipment to UK
-
Now Playing: Coffee shop uses toy train to serve amid social distancing measures
-
Now Playing: Russia under surveillance
-
Now Playing: NYC health care workers, fire in Mali, birthday distancing: World in Photos, April 29
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry gives special intro for ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ 75th anniversary
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 28, 2020