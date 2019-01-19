Calf and dog have unlikely bond on dairy farm

More
Polly the calf and Tilly the dog have an unusual bond on a dairy farm in Tasmania, where they spend their days chasing each other around the yard.
0:22 | 01/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Calf and dog have unlikely bond on dairy farm
Yeah. Okay. This.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60493957,"title":"Calf and dog have unlikely bond on dairy farm","duration":"0:22","description":"Polly the calf and Tilly the dog have an unusual bond on a dairy farm in Tasmania, where they spend their days chasing each other around the yard.","url":"/International/video/calf-dog-bond-dairy-farm-60493957","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.