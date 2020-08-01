Transcript for Carlos Ghosn slams Nissan, Tokyo prosecutors after fleeing Japan

I'm not here to talk about how I managed to leave Japan. We'll go I can understand that to our interest group conducts. I mean you should go about why I left. For the first time since his nightmare began before I can't defend myself. Speak freely. And answer you questions he's doing to get worse for you if you don't just confess. The prosecutor pulled muted Pete didn't and this has been picked. You can look at the tapes we put that they thought he had. You can see how many times they came up about. You know he just confess that it could be older. Thank you don't confess but unable to go after you pulled out of the last few family. I'm gonna Silverman thinks. You do that you might myself. I'm here to shed light when a system that violates the most basic principles of humanity. I'm here to create my name. And Petronas community and he but the pretty something that it was interpreted as he had received in the Japanese judicious is that. These allegations are untrue. And I should have never mean not rested in the first place. Unfortunately. There was no props. Some of Japanese fans vote the only way to get feed of the influential frugal. Monday song is to get it took me. Which unfortunately that it right because when you see exactly what's happening today. Where cardinals. Married to influence on what's going on east on. Even though it the United States on what's what's what's taking place you know exactly that the Japanese had the right and that she's by saying we get rid of him. We get much more autonomy for himself. So that's why ambiguities his putting people. This is putting people. There's a lot of that that the two presented as the mineral common case though somebody you. Crossed boundaries. Now there is not a single bondage. I am innocent bull bull the chargers pulled them. And I can prove it now because that's thoughtful a local documents about many more documents to call. And that's what I want to proceed to the pitcher today. I got to. Because. I wanted justice. That's why it took. I dropped from justice I want justice because justice is. The only way wonders that despite a patient at the only way what that doubling my life is going to be recognized due respect. I thought god don't get it in Japan. Company gets its somewhere else.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.