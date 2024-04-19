Celebrating the traditional Palestinian embroidery style of Tatreez

Palestinian-American influencer and "tatreez" artist Lina Barkawi discusses how the art form is designed to tell a story about the wearer and their heritage.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live