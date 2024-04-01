Chairlifts at ski resort battered by strong winds

Skiers captured footage as strong winds violently shook the chairlifts at an Italian ski resort, causing several chairs to swing wildly in the gusts.

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live