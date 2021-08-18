Transcript for Chaos outside the Kabul airport as Taliban confronts fleeing Afghans

The Kabul airport where US troops are scrambling to fly Americans and allies out of the country. At least 3200 diplomats and civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flight so far but anyone trying to get to the airport has surpassed or Taliban checkpoints. And not everyone's getting through. Meanwhile the Taliban is promising a general amnesty for all US allies in Afghanistan. One senior leaders saying now is the time to forget and that they are not seeking revenge. But the US the EU and at least nineteen other countries now seen a joint statement they are quote deeply worried. About Afghan women and girls and their rights and freedoms. Our senior foreign correspondent Ian panel is in Kabul with the latest. Hi Ian. Does that tell arm press conference was totally surreal and bizarre this time last week. We're talking map the Taliban having taken nine provincial capitals and how serious the situation was looking on the ground. Today the holding press conferences there in the process of establishing the government's trying to run the country. It was old because he Seoul the Taliban spokesman come down the status to a sort of hushed auditorium. Which was very first 21 century below the guys coming down the says the says that have views which all centuries old. This is really a PR offensive by the Taliban's trying convinces. That they are going to have much best of views on women. That the parents treat the civilians well there's a general amnesty they said that Whitman again be able to take that place him work in education. According to Islam without providing any specifics of what that would mean someone asked a question will women be forced web Berkus Wilton and be forced to grow beards. As was the case the last time their empower he said well we haven't quite decided that yes. So look the proof of the putting is going to be meeting people rightly skeptical because the Taliban's wreck court is terrible. They are today being seen torturing and executing prisoners their enemies they've been seeing them in the last time they were empower women had zero rights. Wouldn't couldn't even leave the house without being a come mid. By a brother or father or male member of the family that once allowed to go to most places of work they certainly weren't allowed into higher education or into high schools. They have a lot to prove people a skeptical and there is really an air of sadness. And darkness here in Kabul. Even just anecdotally here in the hotel. The young has our women who were working on reception hors chatting to these have been here a few times asked me our how I am. How is a finally we exchanged pleasantries. Today Dave go home the music the blaze in the lobby has dogs and so I think people who are very wary. Exactly what the Taliban are going to do whether she would just going to be back at least twenty years and for women back 200 years. We just being down to the airports this morning and I have to say all that we're seeing a fairly orderly system now in place. Inside dementia compound which is controlled by the Americans. Union have to step five yards outside that to see the hundreds of thousands of people. Desperately clamoring to trying to get through that Taliban checkpoints and get to those flights many of them of course. Have legitimate claims they are eligible full flights but the Taliban on -- them through and that response on the ground is rueful. It's hey it's offensive. Death threats inning. Step barring automatic weapons over the heads of the crowd repeatedly. Mean we have this period of the minutes and a half of constant gunfire oversold it was a gun battle going on but they're just barring. Over the crass to try and push them back. They're using sticks to beat people they're pointing guns in people's faces. So this is not told to leave. By any stretch of the imagination it's desperate to pipa clutching papers in little plastic folders thrusting them toward does like. We could assist them to get through that test for affect anyone to help them and that isn't a system in place the Americans say that they're talking to the Taliban. Without may well be the case rights advocates but there's no system to get the Afghans all the Americans who are now entitled to get on those flights. From their homes to the ad called the US state department's is that very clearly that. They have to make darom way that organs and it as a seasoned journalist it was really scary down that and we were able to jump in our vehicles and get outs of that for the Afghans is truly terrifying. Diane. And panel and Kabul in stay safe thanked him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.