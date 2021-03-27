Massive cargo ship blocks world trade at Suez Canal The Ever Given, one of the largest container ships on Earth, has been stranded since Tuesday morning after running aground due to weather conditions and could take days or weeks to re-float.

What is daylight saving time? Many Americans "spring forward" on the second Sunday in March and "fall back" one hour on the first Sunday in November.

IBM tackles climate change with fourth annual Call for Code Global Challenge Agrolly is the 2020 winner of the Global Challenge. The app helps farmers plant the right crops in the right place and weather.