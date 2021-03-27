China, Singapore turn off lights for Earth Hour

More
Famous landmarks in China and Singapore turned off their lights as part of a climate change awareness campaign.
1:58 | 03/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for China, Singapore turn off lights for Earth Hour
Who who. It. The. Yeah. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"Famous landmarks in China and Singapore turned off their lights as part of a climate change awareness campaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76726968","title":"China, Singapore turn off lights for Earth Hour ","url":"/International/video/china-singapore-turn-off-lights-earth-hour-76726968"}