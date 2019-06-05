Now Playing: Larry Kudlow says Trump's meeting with Chinese president will determine tariff hike

Now Playing: Donald Trump's trade war with China could raise the price of your iPhone

Now Playing: Humans' impact on species extinction

Now Playing: How China tariff threats could impact your wallet

Now Playing: China tariff threat spooks markets

Now Playing: Israel and Gaza reach ceasefire

Now Playing: Everything you need to know about the royal baby boy

Now Playing: US issues warning on Iran threat

Now Playing: 1 million species in danger of extinction: UN report

Now Playing: Why Harry and Meghan's baby boy is 7th in line to the British throne

Now Playing: Windsor celebrates royal baby boy's arrival

Now Playing: Star Wars fans, floods in Missouri and cow fights: World in Photos

Now Playing: Prince Harry on royal baby: 'We're still thinking about names'

Now Playing: Across The Pond: Fiery emergency landing in Moscow

Now Playing: 'Avengers: Endgame' reaches $2 billion globally in less than two weeks

Now Playing: US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East

Now Playing: Aircraft carrier to Middle East after indications Iran planned attack on US forces

Now Playing: Passenger jet engulfed in flames during emergency landing

Now Playing: Russian plane erupts in flames at Moscow airport