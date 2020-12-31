China's most powerful solid rocket booster engine succeeds

More
The rocket engine was ignited for more than 130 seconds during tests.
0:30 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for China's most powerful solid rocket booster engine succeeds
BE. Or. Couldn't. GE yeah. Didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"The rocket engine was ignited for more than 130 seconds during tests.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74995997","title":"China's most powerful solid rocket booster engine succeeds","url":"/International/video/chinas-powerful-solid-rocket-booster-engine-succeeds-74995997"}