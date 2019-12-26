Transcript for Christmas wasn't held at Notre Dame Cathedral for 1st time since French Revolution

This Christmas was the first in more than 200 years that of Saddam cathedral bears could not pull services for the holiday. It was badly damaged in a fire last they've. And now that cathedral rector says there's a 50% chance at cathedral will not be saved. He says scaffolding installed for renovation before the fire could pose a major risk to the integrity of the building.

