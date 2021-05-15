160 warplanes used in the Israeli air force attack on Gaza Israel said it targeted a 1,000-mile network of tunnels under Gaza that functions as militant group Hamas’ base. Israeli tanks were sent to the Gaza border for the first time since 2014.

Violence near Gaza continues to grow Israeli military tanks moved up to the Gaza border in the biggest escalation in seven years as tensions with Hamas escalate.

Violence grows in Israeli-Palestinian conflict ABC News’ Matt Gutman discusses the scene on the ground in Israel and the latest on the Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Conflict ramps up between Israel and Palestine Israel called in 9,000 more military reserves and struck Gaza from the air Thursday morning, signaling a possible ground invasion as well. Hamas reportedly fired more than 1,600 rockets so far.