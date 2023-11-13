Civilians face dire conditions as fighting continues in Gaza City

Doctors at the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza say at least three premature babies died after a missile struck nearby and shut down their backup generator.

November 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live